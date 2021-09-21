American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 5,267 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in RPC were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of RPC by 696.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $832.70 million, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.43.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $401,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 42,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $166,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,504,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 617,525 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,448. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

