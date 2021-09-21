American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 8,590 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 114.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 3,465.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the first quarter valued at $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 23.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 55.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PETS opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average is $31.02. PetMed Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.54.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $79.31 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PETS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

