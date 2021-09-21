American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 22.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,044,000 after buying an additional 186,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,580,000 after buying an additional 68,514 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,971,000 after buying an additional 278,013 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,367,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,596,000 after purchasing an additional 148,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,020 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $169.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.73. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

