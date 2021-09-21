American Century Companies Inc. Has $472,000 Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in 51job were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in 51job by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in 51job by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in 51job by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in 51job by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in 51job during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.67. 51job, Inc. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $79.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average is $70.61.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). 51job had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $136.63 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JOBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup cut 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

