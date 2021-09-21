American Century Companies Inc. Has $524,000 Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

ALG opened at $140.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.52 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $347.55 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

In related news, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.09, for a total value of $397,563.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,612,666.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $455,685.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,345 shares in the company, valued at $30,612,775.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,443 shares of company stock worth $3,878,546. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ALG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.