American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after acquiring an additional 861,234 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $130,051,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after acquiring an additional 221,598 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after acquiring an additional 169,486 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $48,309,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total value of $4,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.21, for a total value of $1,488,177.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRL shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.79.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $433.05 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.97 and a twelve month high of $450.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $417.76 and its 200 day moving average is $359.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

