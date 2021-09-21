American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,984 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.08% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $9,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,607.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.32, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

