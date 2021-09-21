American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $45.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.70.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $39.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $42.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.32, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $316,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $105,866,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,546 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 128.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,310,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 461.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,317,000 after buying an additional 1,487,365 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

