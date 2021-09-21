Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.8% of Saturna Capital CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Saturna Capital CORP owned about 0.06% of Amgen worth $87,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,478,151,000 after buying an additional 214,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after buying an additional 879,184 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,439,922,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after buying an additional 386,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.70.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.16. 39,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,720. The stock has a market cap of $123.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.86. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

