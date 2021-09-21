Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Amkor Technology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Amkor Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Amkor Technology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $143,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,250 shares of company stock worth $3,708,538 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.62. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

