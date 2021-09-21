Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Earns “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.
Shares of Amryt Pharma stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. Amryt Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $743.76 million, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of -0.43.
About Amryt Pharma
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
