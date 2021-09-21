Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Earns “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

Shares of Amryt Pharma stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. Amryt Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $743.76 million, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of -0.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMYT. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Amryt Pharma by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,292,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,930,000 after buying an additional 300,905 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 22.5% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after acquiring an additional 185,994 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 77,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.