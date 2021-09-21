Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $215.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $119.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.69.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices stock opened at $169.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.85 and a 200 day moving average of $161.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.