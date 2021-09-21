Analysts Anticipate Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to Announce -$1.09 EPS

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2021

Analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to report earnings per share of ($1.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.29). Arcutis Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($1.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to ($3.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARQT shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $57,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,679 shares of company stock valued at $165,999 in the last ninety days. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARQT opened at $21.86 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.27.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.