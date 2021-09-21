Analysts Anticipate Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to Announce -$1.09 EPS

Analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to report earnings per share of ($1.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.29). Arcutis Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($1.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to ($3.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARQT shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $57,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,679 shares of company stock valued at $165,999 in the last ninety days. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARQT opened at $21.86 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.27.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

