Analysts Anticipate ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.24 Million

Brokerages expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report $277.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $275.97 million to $281.70 million. ExlService posted sales of $241.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ExlService.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $275.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

EXLS traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.60. 2,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,929. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. ExlService has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $126.23. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.83 per share, for a total transaction of $267,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,545.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of ExlService by 7.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.