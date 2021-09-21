Analysts Anticipate FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.15). FireEye posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

In other news, COO John P. Watters acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $439,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 482,716 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,554.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 113,878 shares of company stock worth $2,007,640 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in FireEye by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FireEye by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,613 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in FireEye by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,302 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in FireEye by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FEYE traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,815,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,781. FireEye has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

