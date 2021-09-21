Analysts Anticipate Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $295.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to report sales of $295.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $295.03 million to $296.40 million. Masimo posted sales of $278.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Masimo.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MASI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.60.

NASDAQ:MASI traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $275.44. 2,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,934. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $287.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after buying an additional 26,716 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masimo (MASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.