Analysts Anticipate Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.43 Billion

Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will announce $12.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.77 billion and the lowest is $12.20 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. posted sales of $12.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $47.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.08 billion to $47.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $50.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.17 billion to $52.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $71.93 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day moving average is $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $182.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $18,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.