Analysts Anticipate NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. NBT Bancorp reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $118.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.72 million.

NBTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ NBTB traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $33.24. 4,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,086. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.26%.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,500 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $51,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 687.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth $223,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

