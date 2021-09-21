Analysts Expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.69% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.66.

Shares of CASI stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $188.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

