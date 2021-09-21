Analysts Expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $240.86 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,827,685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $233,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,559 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 10,174,851 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,795,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,180 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $12,637,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,832,000. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $7.22 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

