Analysts Expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.53 Million

Brokerages expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to announce sales of $12.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.94 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $11.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $56.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.41 million to $57.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $74.82 million, with estimates ranging from $67.07 million to $79.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edap Tms.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.30%.

EDAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth $176,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in Edap Tms by 341.4% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 573,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 443,485 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Edap Tms by 168.0% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth $161,000. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDAP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,443. The company has a market cap of $208.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.