Analysts Expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.27). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.
Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,403.58% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,848 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 633.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,668,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,579 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,346,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,214,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $118.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25.
About Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
