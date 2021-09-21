Analysts Expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.27). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,403.58% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVFM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,848 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 633.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,668,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,579 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,346,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,214,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $118.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

