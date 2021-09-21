Analysts Expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will report $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. FMC posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year sales of $4.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $94.52. 1,262,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,642. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 234.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

