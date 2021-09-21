Analysts Expect Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. Li Auto reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Li Auto.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.65.

LI stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $47.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 1,031.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 44.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 295.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

