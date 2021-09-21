Analysts Expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Announce $1.31 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will report $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $10.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.03, for a total value of $178,939.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $378,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,651.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,169. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,804,000 after acquiring an additional 114,355 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 75,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 48,409 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 35.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after buying an additional 18,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 321.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 99.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $316.50 on Tuesday. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $319.05. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

See Also: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.