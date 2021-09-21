Analysts Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.82. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.86 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $30.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.94. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,515. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter worth $201,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.