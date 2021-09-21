Analysts Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.82. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.86 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $30.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.94. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,515. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter worth $201,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

