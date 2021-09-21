Analysts Expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will announce $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.78. The Bank of Princeton reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Bank of Princeton.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of Princeton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

BPRN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.99. 8,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,054. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Princeton during the second quarter valued at about $878,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 78,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.