Analysts Expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $441.31 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will report $441.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $428.10 million to $454.51 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse posted sales of $254.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $422.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.74 million.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHEF traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.82. The company had a trading volume of 241,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,767. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 2.42.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

