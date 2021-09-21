Analysts Offer Predictions for Lincoln National Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.72. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $64.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.99. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after purchasing an additional 410,011 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,937,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,441,000 after purchasing an additional 149,662 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,628,000 after purchasing an additional 776,843 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,584,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

