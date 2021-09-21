Analysts Set Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) PT at $49.31

Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.31.

ARGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Argo Group International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 215.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 14.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARGO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,780. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $58.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average is $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

