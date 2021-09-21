Analysts Set Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target at $60.65

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.65.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.11. 840,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,303,594. The firm has a market cap of $215.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after buying an additional 2,777,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after buying an additional 290,090 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,960,328,000 after buying an additional 709,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after buying an additional 1,221,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.