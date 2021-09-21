Analysts Set Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) PT at C$33.72

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.91.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CSFB downgraded Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 669,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,082,000.

KEY stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$32.09. The stock had a trading volume of 321,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,602. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The company has a market cap of C$7.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$18.04 and a 52-week high of C$35.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9620639 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is 347.83%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

