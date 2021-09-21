Analysts Set Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) PT at $76.50

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

