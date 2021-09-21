Analysts Set RH (NYSE:RH) PT at $730.33

RH (NYSE:RH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $730.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of RH stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $667.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. RH has a 52 week low of $330.64 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $687.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $645.44.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in RH by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 1.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in RH by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC grew its position in RH by 2.5% during the second quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

