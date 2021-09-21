Analysts Set RH (NYSE:RH) PT at $730.33

RH (NYSE:RH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $730.33.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.
Shares of RH stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $667.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. RH has a 52 week low of $330.64 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $687.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $645.44.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in RH by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 1.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in RH by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC grew its position in RH by 2.5% during the second quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
