Analysts Set TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Target Price at $43.65

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.65.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $32.70. 56,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,671. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.36.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $48,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.