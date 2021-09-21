Analyzing Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) & NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF)

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eldorado Gold and NextSource Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold $1.03 billion 1.47 $104.54 million $1.00 8.28 NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

Eldorado Gold has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Eldorado Gold and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold 1.60% 4.49% 3.37% NextSource Materials N/A N/A -654.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of Eldorado Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of NextSource Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eldorado Gold and NextSource Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold 2 4 4 0 2.20 NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus target price of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 91.22%. Given Eldorado Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats NextSource Materials on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

