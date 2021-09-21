Anchor (ANCT) Price Reaches $0.79

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 21st. In the last week, Anchor has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.13 million and approximately $11,698.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001818 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anchor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00055937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00133074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00046134 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.