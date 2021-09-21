Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,700 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,500 ($45.73).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,470.50 ($32.28) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,076.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,224.16. The company has a market cap of £33.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,747.11 ($22.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.51 per share. This represents a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 225 shares of company stock valued at $641,531.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.