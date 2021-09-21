APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in APA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in APA during the second quarter worth $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in APA by 3,220.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APA during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.97.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APA opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

