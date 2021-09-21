Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APEMY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of APEMY stock opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.66. Aperam has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $65.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $2.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. Aperam’s payout ratio is currently 91.62%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

