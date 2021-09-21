Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Gap Down to $39.43

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.43, but opened at $37.26. Apogee Enterprises shares last traded at $34.01, with a volume of 1,134 shares changing hands.

APOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $934.29 million, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $102,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APOG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 122,790 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

