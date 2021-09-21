Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:AIF)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE:AIF opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 53,318 shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $847,223.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $10,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

