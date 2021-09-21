ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 4,430,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of MT stock opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.25. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

MT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 13.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 904,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,099,000 after buying an additional 109,487 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 29.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,283,000 after buying an additional 371,294 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 470.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

