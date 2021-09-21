Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.59) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.06) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to $27.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,874.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 745,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,153,300. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCT traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,820. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $129.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

