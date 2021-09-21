Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.37 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.59) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.06) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to $27.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,874.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 745,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,153,300. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCT traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,820. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $129.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.