Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $35.17 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aritzia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

ATZAF stock opened at $32.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

