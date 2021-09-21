Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASAN. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of ASAN traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.82. The company had a trading volume of 130,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $121.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.60.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.21 per share, for a total transaction of $23,302,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,819,157.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.66 per share, with a total value of $10,025,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,183,885 shares in the company, valued at $199,502,234.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,153,915 shares of company stock valued at $89,348,400 and sold 101,032 shares valued at $7,236,018. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Asana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 26.8% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 9.7% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 5.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

