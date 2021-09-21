Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $110.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Asana traded as high as $122.00 and last traded at $118.17, with a volume of 11553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.90.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.21.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.66 per share, with a total value of $10,025,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,183,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,502,234.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 13,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,153,915 shares of company stock valued at $89,348,400 and have sold 101,032 shares valued at $7,236,018. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 2,403.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,050 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Asana by 144.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,575 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Asana in the first quarter valued at about $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 51.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Asana in the first quarter valued at about $46,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion and a PE ratio of -65.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.84.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

