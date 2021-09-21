Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $349.00.

ASHTY opened at $312.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $140.90 and a 12-month high of $343.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.893 dividend. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

