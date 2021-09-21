Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN) Shares Down 2.2%

Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 487 ($6.36) and last traded at GBX 489 ($6.39). Approximately 153,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 101,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500 ($6.53).

The stock has a market capitalization of £609.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 508.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90.

