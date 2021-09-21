ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,000.00.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ASOS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 4,000.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get ASOS alerts:

OTCMKTS ASOMY traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.41. 4,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average is $65.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. ASOS has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.